Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Leipzig Beat Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga to go third

November 11, 2018 11:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Yussuf Poulsen scored twice to help Leipzig go third in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

The Danish forward opened the scoring midway through the first half and sealed the win with five minutes remaining after Lukas Klostermann scored his first goal of the season in the 68th minute.

Leipzig stretched its unbeaten run in the league to 10 games and moved two points clear of defending champion Bayern Munich.

Bayern lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Dortmund has a four-point lead over Borussia Moenchengladbach and is five points clear of Leipzig after 11 rounds of the league.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Leverkusen’s latest loss puts the pressure back on coach Heiko Herrlich. His side has only one win from its last six Bundesliga games.

Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Schalke later Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address