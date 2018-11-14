Listen Live Sports

Leufroy keys rally, Lehigh beats Marist 78-72

November 14, 2018 12:12 am
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Leufroy scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half, Pat Andree added 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Lehigh rallied to beat Marist 78-72 on Tuesday night for coach Brett Reed’s 200th career win.

Lance Tejada scored 16 points and Jordan Cohen added 11 with seven boards for the Mountain Hawks (2-1), who shot 48 percent from the field (29 of 60) to Marist’s 23 of 55 (42 percent).

The Red Foxes led 33-28 at halftime and Brian Parker’s 3 capped an 11-0 run for a 62-53 Marist lead with 8:56 to play. Lehigh closed to 68-67 on Andree’s layup, then trailed 72-69 on Ryan Funk’s free throws. Cohen scored a go-ahead layup for a 73-72 lead with 3:27 to play and Marist went scoreless the rest of the way.

Parker scored 17 points, Funk had 16 and David Knudsen 14 for Marist (1-2).

