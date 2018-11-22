Listen Live Sports

Lewis, Ricks each score 16; Abilene Christian beats Elon

November 22, 2018 10:14 pm
 
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaren Lewis and Payten Ricks scored 16 points apiece to help Abilene Christian beat Elon 72-56 on Thursday night at the Thanksgiving Classic.

B.J. Maxwell added 15 points and Jalone Friday scored 13 for Abilene Christian. The Wildcats (4-0) are off to their best start since moving to Division I prior to the 2013-14 season.

Friday made a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the first half that gave ACU a two-point lead at the break. The Wildcats scored the first 12 second-half points to push their lead to 46-32 and led by double figures the rest of the way. Elon (2-2) went 0 for 4 from the field and committed four turnovers during that stretch.

Tyler Seibring, the only Phoenix player to score in double figures, had 17 points.

Abilene Christian shot a season-best 61 percent (11 of 18) from 3-point range and made 29 of 56 (52 percent) from the field. The Wildcats committed a season-low six turnovers.

