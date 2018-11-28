Listen Live Sports

Liberty beats Navy 76-58 behind McGhee’s 18 points

November 28, 2018 8:59 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points with five 3-pointers, Scottie James added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Liberty pulled away early to beat Navy 76-58 on Wednesday night.

Keenan Gumbs scored 12 points with four assists and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 10 points with five assists for the Flames (6-1), who shot 49 percent and outscored Navy 32-26 in the paint.

Liberty opened a 13-point lead on 67 percent shooting early in the second half, but Navy closed to 61-52 on Luke Loehr’s free throw. McGhee’s 3 sparked an 11-2 run for a 72-54 advantage with 1:40 left and Navy got no closer.

Myo Baxter-Bell’s jumper tied it at 11 and Liberty pulled ahead on a 10-4 run. McGhee’s 3 capped a 10-0 run and Liberty led 35-23 at halftime behind his 15 points.

Cam Davis scored 13 points and Danny Ogele added 12 for Navy (2-4), which shot 41 percent.

