Liberty cruises to 93-40 win over Trevecca Nazarene

November 13, 2018 11:01 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Caleb Homesley grabbed 12 rebounds, scored 10 points and made six assists and Liberty beat Division II Trevecca Nazarene 93-40 on Tuesday night.

Lovell Cabbil Jr. scored 13 points and Keegan McDowell and Elijah Cuffee added 11 apiece for the Flames (2-0), who outscored the Trojans 38-12 in the paint and scored 25 points off of 20 turnovers.

Liberty trailed briefly, but Cuffee’s 3-pointer put them up for good, 5-2, and they led 44-19 at halftime behind Cabbil’s seven points. James’ put back with 15:21 left in the second half capped a 16-0 run for a 66-25 lead and the Flames cruised.

Austin Wills scored eight points and Deion Johnson had eight rebounds for the Trojans, who shot 27 percent from the field.

