Lightning-Canadiens Sums

Tampa Bay 2 0 2—4 Montreal 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 8, 0:58. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov), 13:42. 3, Tampa Bay, Miller 5 (Stralman), 16:24. Penalties_Gourde, TB, (interference), 1:58; Deslauriers, MTL, (boarding), 11:42.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Joseph, TB, (holding stick), 7:45; Coburn, TB, (tripping), 17:45.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 6 (Kucherov, Stralman), 0:52. 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (Stralman, Point), 15:57. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (holding), 7:28; Drouin, MTL, (tripping), 13:00; Coburn, TB, (interference), 16:40.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 18-7-11_36. Montreal 12-17-6_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-2-1 (35 shots-34 saves). Montreal, Price 5-4-2 (36-32).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.