Lightning-Penguins Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|0—4
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 6 (Kessel, Letang), 10:33 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 9 (Malkin, Hornqvist), 13:49 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (T.Johnson, Kucherov), 19:57 (pp).
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 0:41 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Miller, Kucherov), 1:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 7 (Malkin), 4:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 8 (Sergachev, Killorn), 7:56 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-12-7_26. Pittsburgh 14-8-9_31.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 4 of 7; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 4-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-5-1 (26-22).
A_18,422 (18,387). T_2:30.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Furman South. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.
