Lightning-Penguins Sum

November 15, 2018 9:45 pm
 
Tampa Bay 1 3 0—4
Pittsburgh 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 6 (Kessel, Letang), 10:33 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 9 (Hornqvist, Malkin), 13:49 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, T.Johnson), 19:57 (pp).

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 0:41 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Kucherov, Miller), 1:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 7 (Malkin), 4:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 8 (Killorn, Sergachev), 7:56 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-12-7_26. Pittsburgh 14-8-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 4 of 7; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 4-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-5-1 (26-22).

A_18,422 (18,387). T_2:30.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Furman South. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.

