Lightning-Penguins Sums

|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|0—4
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 6 (Kessel, Letang), 10:33 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 9 (Malkin, Hornqvist), 13:49 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (T.Johnson, Kucherov), 19:57 (pp). Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 7:04; Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 9:25; Oleksiak, PIT, (roughing), 11:56; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 11:56; Sergachev, TB, (delay of game), 12:05; Letang, PIT, (high sticking), 13:11; Callahan, TB, (high sticking), 13:11; Malkin, PIT, (tripping), 19:37; Kessel, PIT, (slashing), 19:37; Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 19:47.
Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 0:41 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Miller, Kucherov), 1:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 7 (Malkin), 4:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 8 (Sergachev, Killorn), 7:56 (pp). Penalties_Wilson, PIT, (interference), 6:27; Malkin, PIT, (slashing), 11:18; Joseph, TB, (high sticking), 14:33; Oleksiak, PIT, (boarding), 16:52.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (slashing), 19:53.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-12-7_26. Pittsburgh 14-8-9_31.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 4 of 7; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 4-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-5-1 (26-22).
A_18,422 (18,387). T_2:30.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Furman South. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.
