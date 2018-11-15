Lightning-Penguins Sums

Tampa Bay 1 3 0—4 Pittsburgh 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 6 (Kessel, Letang), 10:33 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 9 (Hornqvist, Malkin), 13:49 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 10 (Kucherov, T.Johnson), 19:57 (pp). Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 7:04; Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 9:25; Oleksiak, PIT, (roughing), 11:56; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 11:56; Tampa Bay bench, served by Sergachev (delay of game), 12:05; Letang, PIT, (high sticking), 13:11; Callahan, TB, (high sticking), 13:11; Malkin, PIT, (tripping), 19:37; Kessel, PIT, (slashing), 19:37; Cullen, PIT, (tripping), 19:47.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 0:41 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 12 (Kucherov, Miller), 1:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 7 (Malkin), 4:29. 7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 8 (Killorn, Sergachev), 7:56 (pp). Penalties_Wilson, PIT, (interference), 6:27; Malkin, PIT, (slashing), 11:18; Joseph, TB, (high sticking), 14:33; Oleksiak, PIT, (boarding), 16:52.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (slashing), 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-12-7_26. Pittsburgh 14-8-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 4 of 7; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 4-2-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 4-5-1 (26-22).

A_18,422 (18,387). T_2:30.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Furman South. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.