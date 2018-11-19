Lightning-Predators Sum

Tampa Bay 1 0 1—2 Nashville 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 4 (Cernak, Point), 5:10. 2, Nashville, Turris 5 (Ekholm, Jarnkrok), 15:19 (pp).

Second Period_3, Nashville, Forsberg 13 (Johansen, Ekholm), 6:43. 4, Nashville, Johansen 4 (Smith, Josi), 10:16.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 8 (McDonagh, Point), 3:25.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-9-14_31. Nashville 16-13-5_34.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 5-3-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Rinne 8-2-1 (31-29).

A_17,419 (17,113). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

