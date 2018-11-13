Lightning-Sabres Sums

Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1 Buffalo 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 13 (Beaulieu, Reinhart), 17:45. Penalties_Cernak, TB, (interference), 18:53.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Okposo 5 (Sheary, Beaulieu), 5:43. 3, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 3 (Killorn, Gourde), 5:58. Penalties_Girgensons, BUF, (holding), 14:56.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Skinner, BUF, (interference), 10:11; Johnson, TB, (slashing), 10:11.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-8_30. Buffalo 11-2-6_19.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 3-2-0 (19 shots-17 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 7-6-1 (30-29).

A_15,833 (19,070). T_2:30.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tim Nowak.

