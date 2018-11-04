Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Senators Sum

November 4, 2018 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 1 2 1—4
Ottawa 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 4 (Chabot, Stone), 4:55 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Lajoie 5 (Boedker, Dzingel), 14:49 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 2 (Erne, McDonagh), 0:38.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 1 (Cirelli, Stralman), 3:04. 5, Ottawa, Ceci 2 (Stone, Tierney), 15:16. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 8 (McDonagh, Johnson), 19:33 (pp).

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (McDonagh, Point), 0:14.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-21-2_45. Ottawa 13-8-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 3-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 5-4-3 (45-41).

A_11,364 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes