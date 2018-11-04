Lightning-Senators Sum

Tampa Bay 0 1 2 1—4 Ottawa 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Ryan 4 (Chabot, Stone), 4:55 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Lajoie 5 (Boedker, Dzingel), 14:49 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 2 (Erne, McDonagh), 0:38.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 1 (Cirelli, Stralman), 3:04. 5, Ottawa, Ceci 2 (Stone, Tierney), 15:16. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 8 (McDonagh, Johnson), 19:33 (pp).

Overtime_7, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (McDonagh, Point), 0:14.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-21-2_45. Ottawa 13-8-4_25.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Ottawa 2 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 3-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 5-4-3 (45-41).

A_11,364 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Galloway.

