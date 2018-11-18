Linebacker Anthony Barr inactive for Vikings against Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is inactive for their game against the Chicago Bears.

Barr missed Minnesota’s previous two games with a hamstring injury. The Vikings were off last weekend and the three-time Pro Bowler was listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.

Minnesota and Chicago play Sunday night for first place in the NFC North. The Bears were on top of the division coming into the weekend.

Tight end Adam Shaheen is active for Chicago after missing the first part of the season with a foot injury. The 6-foot-6 Shaheen caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns last season as a rookie.

Wide receiver Kevin White, defensive back Marcus Cooper Sr., fullback Michael Burton, linebacker Kyle Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams are inactive for the Bears.

The Vikings’ inactive list also includes quarterback Kyle Sloter, safety Andrew Sendejo, running back Mike Boone, tight end David Morgan, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.

