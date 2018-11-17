Listen Live Sports

Lions add WR Andy Jones to add depth without WR Marvin Jones

November 17, 2018 5:22 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have promoted wide receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad.

Detroit made the move because it will be without injured receiver Marvin Jones on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers .

Andy Jones was previously activated in Week 9 and played against the Minnesota Vikings. He has been on practice squads with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions also signed linebacker Nicholas Grigsby to the practice squad on Saturday.

