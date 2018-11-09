Listen Live Sports

Lions rule out Slay, Lang for game against Chicago

November 9, 2018 7:04 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without standout cornerback Darius Slay for Sunday’s game at Chicago.

The Lions ruled Slay out Friday with a knee injury. Guard T.J. Lang is also out with a neck problem.

Linebacker Eli Harold (shoulder) is doubtful for Detroit, and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (ankle) are questionable. Ansah returned last weekend and played for the first time since the season opener.

Running back LeGarrette Blount was back to full practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week with a knee problem. He is not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s game.

Slay started all 16 games for the Lions last season and had eight interceptions. He’s picked off two passes this season.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

