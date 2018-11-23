Listen Live Sports

Little Rock builds big first-half lead, beats Howard 97-76

November 23, 2018 7:55 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Deondre Burns scored 29 points off the bench and Little Rock built a 21-point halftime lead and cruised to a 97-76 victory over Howard on Friday.

Burns was 9-of-10 shooting and made four 3-pointers. Rayjon Tucker added 18 points, Nikola Maric had 17 and Markquis Nowell chipped in 11 points and seven assists for Little Rock (3-2). Ryan Pippins added another 16 points with four 3s off the bench.

RJ Cole scored 26 points to lead Howard (4-2). Chad Lott added 16 points and Charles Williams 13.

Pippins had 14 points and Maric 13 as the Trojans shot 64 percent (18 of 28) from the field to build a 51-30 halftime advantage. Howard pulled within 15 points with 9:33 remaining but didn’t get closer.

The game was part of the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. Little Rock will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, which beat Cal Baptist 115-107 in 3OT.

