The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Liverpool beats Watford 3-0, Firmino ends EPL goal drought

November 24, 2018
 
WATFORD, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino ended his English Premier League goal drought and Mohamed Salah also scored as 10-man Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start by winning at Watford 3-0 on Saturday.

Firmino headed in a late third for Liverpool at Vicarage Road, for his first top-flight goal since Sept. 15.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant free kick made it 2-0 after Salah opened the scoring — with his sixth goal in his last seven club games — in the 67th minute from Sadio Mane’s cross.

Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson for next weekend’s Merseyside derby with Everton, however, after the midfielder was sent off for two bookings — the second one coming just after he’d been warned by the referee.

Hard-working Watford will feel aggrieved after referee Jon Moss rejected its penalty claims when Andy Robertson appeared to trip Will Hughes in the second half, when the score was 0-0.

It was far from a vintage Liverpool performance but it remained unbeaten in 13 games and two points behind league leader Manchester City.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

