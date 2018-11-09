Listen Live Sports

Longwood rallies to beat Richmond 63-58

November 9, 2018 9:30 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Walton had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Lorenzo Phillips scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and Longwood beat Richmond 63-58 on Friday night.

Longwood (2-0) took the lead for good at 59-56 on Phillips’ 3-pointer with 1:10 left during an 11-1 run that ended at 62-57 on Jordan Cintron’s free throw with nine seconds left.

The Lancers led by one at halftime but fell behind 47-39 in the middle of the second half. They erased the deficit in less than four minutes with a 10-2 run but didn’t take the lead until Phillips’ late 3.

Walton committed 10 of Longwood’s 20 turnovers but the Spiders (0-1) only converted them for 11 points while the Lancers scored 17 off of Richmond’s 14 turnovers.

Jacob Gilyard had 15 points and Grant Golden scored 14 for Richmond.

