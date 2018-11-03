Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lopez with 4 TDs leads N. Alabama past Div.-II Shorter 41-14

November 3, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Christian Lopez threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and North Alabama beat Division II Shorter University 41-14 on Saturday.

Lopez was 18 of 27 for 240 yards for the Lions (6-3). Cortez Hall had 107 receiving yards and a score and Jakobi Byrd added 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions scored on their first four drives, starting with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Byrd, followed by an 11-yard strike to Hall and they were up 14-0 with 9:26 left in the first quarter. In the second, Byrd caught another scoring pass and C.J. Sturdivant ran 23-yards for a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Shorter scored late in the third on a 56-yard dash by Tupac Lanier and again in the fourth on a short run by Coey Watson with 1:42 to go.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tyler Pullum threw for 145 yards for the Hawks and had three interceptions, two by A.J. Bracey. The Hawks turned it over four times.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad