Lott, Cole power Howard past Washington Adventist, 115-91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chad Lott scored 18 first-half points and RJ Cole scored 17 in the second and Howard pulled away from NAIA-member Washington Adventist for a 115-91 victory in the Bison’s season opener on Wednesday night.

Shyheim Gilkerson’s layup with 6:10 left in the first half got the Shock within two, 32-30, but Lott hit a jumper and knocked down a 3 and Howard went into intermission with a 46-40 advantage after Washington Adventist’s Charles Vine hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Lott finished with 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Howard. Cole added 22 points and dished eight assists. Andre Toure had 14 points and Raymond Bethea Jr. contributed 12.

Vine hit 3 of 6 from distance and finished with 18 points for the Shock and Therence Mayimba added 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Gilkerson contributed 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

