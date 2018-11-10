Listen Live Sports

Louisiana-Lafayette rushes past Georgia State in 2nd half

November 10, 2018 8:11 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for 100-plus yards, with Calais scoring three times, and Louisiana-Lafayette used a big fourth quarter to beat Georgia State 36-22 on Saturday.

Calais broke a 47-year old program record in the first quarter with a 92-yard touchdown run. The long run opened the scoring and Andre Nunez connected with Ryheem Malone from 32-yards out on their next possession for a 13-0 lead.

ULL opened the second half with four straight scoring drives, including three touchdowns. Calais had a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-14 and Mitchell scored from a yard out on their next drive. Michael Jacquet III intercepted a pass and five plays later, Calais made it 36-14 on a 5-yard run.

Nunez passed for 141 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). ULL coaches wore camouflage for military appreciation.

Aaron Winchester was 10 of 21 for 121 yards and a touchdown for Georgia State (2-8, 1-5). The Panthers scored on Winchester’s pass to Devin Gentry for 13 yards and Demarcus Kirk’s 21-yard touchdown run.

