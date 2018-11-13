Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech muscles its way past Harding, 89-58

November 13, 2018 11:03 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Mubarak Muhammed scored a career-high 17 points off the bench and Anthony Duruji scored 16 and Louisiana Tech beat Division II-member Harding 89-58 on Tuesday night.

Muhammed also grabbed eight rebounds in just 17 minutes of play. Louisiana Tech is off to a 3-0 start for the third time in the last four seasons.

Louisiana Tech used its size and outscored Harding 54-16 in the paint, 16-0 on second-chance points and had a 46-23 rebound advantage.

Ra’Shawn Langston scored 11 points, Exavian Christon and JaColby Pemberton each scored 10 for Louisiana Tech. In off the bench, Langston hit a 3 and had a 3-point play to spark a 13-0 run. The Bulldogs led 51-26 at halftime and connected on 51 percent of its shots (22 of 43) in the first half.

Gabriel Divic led Division II Harding with 17 points and Tyler Roth scored 10.

