The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Loyola-Chicago pulls away early, beats Niagara 75-62

November 15, 2018 12:27 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Loyola-Chicago to a 75-62 victory over Niagara on Wednesday night.

Krutwig made all seven of his field goals and was 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Aher Uguak and Marques Townes added 15 points apiece, and Clayton Custer chipped in 14 for Loyola-Chicago (2-1), which shot 52 percent (30 of 58) from the floor.

James Towns scored 19 points to lead Niagara (1-1). Marvin Prochet added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Purple Eagles shot just 19 of 65 (29 percent) from the field and missed 16 3-pointers.

Townes hit a 3-pointer to spark a 25-4 run that spanned both halves and the Ramblers led 51-31 with 15:41 to play. Krutwig scored nine points and Uguak added eight during the stretch.

