Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola-Chicago trio too much for Grambling in 80-64 win

November 16, 2018 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig, Clayton Custer and Marques Townes combined for 52 points on 20-of-30 shooting from the floor and Loyola-Chicago breezed to an 80-64 victory over Grambling on Friday night.

Krutwig had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for the Ramblers (3-1). Custer added 17 points, making 6 of 9 shots including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, with four assists and Townes chipped in with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Cooper Kaifes came off the bench to score 10 as the Ramblers shot 58 percent from the field (26 of 45) on the night.

Dallas Polk-Hillard topped the Tigers (1-2) with 13 points, while Devante Jackson and Ivy Smith Jr. both scored 10. Grambling made 26 of 61 shots (43 percent).

Polk-Hillard’s 3-pointer pulled the Tigers even at 25 with 5:19 left in the first half, but Krutwig answered with a layup to spark a 15-4 run that pushed the Ramblers’ lead to 40-29 at halftime. A Travon Bunch layup got the Tigers within 47-41 with 12:48 left to play, but Townes’ 3-pointer triggered a 14-0 run and Loyola-Chicago coasted from there.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized