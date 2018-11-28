Listen Live Sports

Loyola-Chicago’s Williamson out with broken hand

November 28, 2018 9:25 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola-Chicago says guard Lucas Williamson has a broken hand that will sideline him until January.

Williamson was injured during the loss to No. 5 Nevada on Tuesday, leaving the Ramblers without a key defender. The sophomore is averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Coming off a stunning Final Four run, Loyola is 4-3. The Ramblers’ next game is at UIC on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

