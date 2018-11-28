Loyola-Chicago’s Williamson out with broken hand

CHICAGO (AP) — Loyola-Chicago says guard Lucas Williamson has a broken hand that will sideline him until January.

Williamson was injured during the loss to No. 5 Nevada on Tuesday, leaving the Ramblers without a key defender. The sophomore is averaging 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Coming off a stunning Final Four run, Loyola is 4-3. The Ramblers’ next game is at UIC on Saturday.

