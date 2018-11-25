Listen Live Sports

Loyola Marymount improves to 7-0, beats Florida A&M 71-63

November 25, 2018 12:44 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon scored 24 points and Loyola Marymount held off Florida A&M 71-63 on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Loyola Marymount stretched its best start in program history to 7-0.

Batemon was 6 of 11 from the field and made all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Dameane Douglas added 17 points and 10 rebounds for LMU. Mattias Markusson tossed in 12 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Ravenel scored 19 points and DJ Jones had 12 to lead Florida A&M (2-4).

Ravenel’s two free throws pulled the Rattlers to 55-52 with six minutes left. LMU answered with a 12-6 surge to stretch its lead to 67-58 with 1:27 to play. Markusson scored four points off dunks and Douglas chipped in with another dunk and layup during the surge. Ravenel’s 3-pointer pulled the Rattlers to 67-61 with 1:17 remaining but they didn’t get closer.

