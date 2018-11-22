Listen Live Sports

Loyola Marymount now 6-0, beats Central Connecticut, 76-74

November 22, 2018 12:16 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zafir Williams hit two free throws with a second left in the game to allow Loyola Marymount to avoid its first loss of the season and beat Central Connecticut, 76-74 on Wednesday night.

LMU is now 6-0 for the first time in program history.

Central Connecticut (3-3) surrendered the lead briefly at the start of the second half, but regained it and kept it until the Lions tied the game with 4:10 left on two free throws by Matthias Markusson, but Jamir Coleman answered with a layup for the Blue Devils and Joe Hugley added a jumper to re-establish the lead. James Batemon tied it with 35 seconds left on a layup.

Batemon hit 10 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 6 from distance, and put up 26 points while adding six assists and three steals. Markusson added 15 points.

Tyler Kohl had 22 point to lead the Blue Devils, with Hugley adding 21 points off the bench.

