Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola (MD) body blows lead to 91-62 win over Delaware

November 13, 2018 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chuck Champion scored 15 points, James Fives scored 14 and Andrew Kostecka had 13 and Loyola (Md.) beat Delaware State 91-62 on Tuesday night.

The Greyhounds (1-2) took advantage of their size on the inside for a 51-38 rebounding advantage while outscoring Delaware State 36-14 in the paint.

Loyola held a slight 35-29 lead at the half, in large part due to its ineffective shooting from outside. The Greyhounds were 4 of 17 from 3-point range while taking 15 shots within the 3-point arc. In the second half they pounded the interior and turned the game one-sided.

Kostecka’s layup with 11:49 left made it 51-41 with 11:49 left. A little more than three minutes later he made a pair of free throws and the lead was 61-42. Loyola made 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Saleik Edwards led the Hornets (0-3) with 16 points and Fahim Jenneto scored 11.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots