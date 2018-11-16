Loyola New Orleans upends McNeese 79-78, spoils home opener

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zach Wrightsil scored 20 points, Myles Burns 16 and each was clutch in the final 71 seconds as NAIA-member Loyola of New Orleans battled past McNeese 79-78, the upset spoiling the Cowboys’ inauguration of a new, on-campus arena Friday night.

Burns dunked to boost Loyola into the lead for good, 76-75 with 1:11, and Wrightsil buried a 3-pointer off a steal with 11 seconds remaining. James Harvey hit a 3 for McNeese with four seconds to go but it was not enough for the Cowboys (0-3) to inaugurate the new H&P Complex, the first on-campus arena in 47 years.

Cameron Dumas and Terry Smith each scored 13 for the Wolf Pack.

Kevin Hunt scored 19 points for McNeese, but turned the ball over eight times. James Harvey scored 18 points and Malik Hines 11 with four blocks and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.