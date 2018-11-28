Listen Live Sports

Loyola presents Final Four ring to Sister Jean

November 28, 2018 5:55 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now has a little bling to go along with the international attention she gained as the near-centenarian team chaplain during Loyola-Chicago’s run to the NCAA Final Four .

Loyola great Jerry Harkness, who was a member of its 1963 championship team, helped present a Final Four ring Tuesday night to Schmidt before the Ramblers’ rematch of their NCAA Tournament game against Nevada.

Schmidt, who turned 99 in August, sat in a wheelchair courtside for the presentation. She joked afterward that she felt as if the ring added five pounds to her weight.

The Catholic nun became a celebrity last March for her fandom and for praying before each game for her Ramblers — and for their opponents.

