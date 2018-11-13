Lundqvist ties Plante on NHL wins list, Rangers edge Canucks

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots to lead the surging New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored to help Lundqvist get his 437th career win, tying Jacque Plante for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list. The Rangers improved to 6-0-1 in the last seven.

Lundqvist made two big saves on Vancouver’s rookie sensation Elias Pettersson in the closing seconds to preserve the win.

Nikolay Goldobin scored and Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Canucks, who snapped a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Chytil tied the score 1-1 with 7:18 left in the second on a rebound from the left side for his first of the season. The 20-yearHowden got the game-winner with 8:41 left in the third when he snapped a wrist shot past Markstrom.

HURRICANES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored 1:16 into overtime and Carolina spoiled Cam Ward’s emotional return to Raleigh.

Teuvo Teravainen and Micheal Ferland scored power-play goals 66 seconds apart late in the second period for Carolina, which has earned points in three straight and beat Chicago for the second time in four nights.

Ward stopped 37 shots in his return to PNC Arena, Jonathan Toews scored a deflected goal and Alex DeBrincat added a goal, but the Blackhawks lost their eighth straight.

Carolina’s Scott Darling made 33 saves against his former team, in regulation coming up with a slick glove save to stop Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 and making a left pad save to stop Nick Schmaltz on a breakaway.

Aho’s winner came after he took a pass at the blue line, then skated in before drifting across the net and beating Ward with a wrist shot.

BLUE JACKETS 2, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored midway through the third period to lift Metropolitan Division-leading Columbus.

Dubois took a pass from Cam Atkinson behind the net and backhanded the puck under the crossbar with 9:39 left for his eighth goal.

Atkinson had scored the game’s first goal in the second period.

Alexander Radulov, who returned to the Stars’ lineup, tied the game in the second period.

The Blue Jackets extended their points streak to five games (3-0-2) and are two points ahead of the New York Rangers in the division. Columbus has won its last seven games against the Stars.

Dallas maintained fourth place in the Central Division.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Dallas’ Anton Khubodin each had 26 saves.

DUCKS 2, PREDATORS 1, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pontus Aberg and Rickard Rakell scored in the shootout, John Gibson made 34 saves and the Ducks dealt Nashville its first road loss of the year.

Rakell scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Ducks the 2-1 lead. Gibson then stopped Kevin Fiala for the win.

Ryan Getzlaf scored in regulation for Anaheim, which improved to 2-2 in shootouts.

Fiala scored in regulation and Kyle Turris in the shootout for Nashville, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Pekka Rinne made 29 saves. It was the Predators’ first shootout of the season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.