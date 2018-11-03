Luongo makes 32 saves, Panthers beat Jets 4-2 in Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — Roberto Luongo made 32 saves in his return from a knee injury and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Friday night for a two-game split in the Finnish capital.

Keith Yandle, Mike Hoffman, Evgeni Dadonov and Frank Vatrano scored and Jonathan Huberdeau added two assists. The Panthers overcame an early 2-1 deficit for their first regulation victory and third overall win in the first 11 games.

Coming off a hat trick Thursday night in Winnipeg’s 4-2 victory, Finnish star Patrik Laine scored again In front of a capacity crowd of 13,500 at Hartwall Arena. Nikolaj Ehlers also connected, and captain Blake Wheeler had two assists.

Yandle broke a tie on a power play with 26 seconds left in the second period, driving a slap shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck Hoffman tied it on a power play at 4:59 of the second.

Vatrano scored off a turnover midway through the third.

COYOTES 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Grabner scored 1:17 into overtime to lift Arizona to its fifth straight win.

Brad Richardson, Brendan Perlini and Nick Cousins scored first-period goals for a 3-0 lead that Arizona gave up in the third period. However, Grabner put in Clayton Keller’s pass for the victory in the extra period.

Alex Goligoski assisted on Arizona’s first three goals, a short-handed goal, a power-play goal and a 5-on-5 score before the first period had ended. Goligoski and Richardson have scored at least one point in four straight games.

Antti Raanta had a career-high 48 saves for Arizona.

Jordan Martinook scored against his former team midway through the second period, and Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal scored late in the second for the Hurricanes. Petr Mrazek had 21 saves for the Hurricanes.

Carolina center Sebastian Aho came up short in his quest to set an NHL record for consecutive games with an assist, his streak ending at 12.

CANUCKS 7, AVALANCHE 6, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Derek Pouliot scored with 22 seconds left on the clock in overtime, on rookie Elias Pettersson’s third assist and fifth point of the game, to lift Vancouver to its third straight win.

Petterson’s second goal of the night tied the score with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, just 1:01 after Nathan MacKinnon second of the game gave the Avalanche a 6-5 lead.

Brock Boeser also scored twice, and Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund had the other goals for Vancouver in a game neither team lead by more than one goal. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Sheldon Dries, Ian Cole, Alexander Kerfoot and Nikita Zadorov also scored for Colorado, which completed an 0-2-1 trip with each loss by one goal. NHL points leader Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Philipp Grubauer finished with 30 saves.

