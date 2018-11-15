Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lyons is second in 2 nights to tie NCAA record with 15 3s

November 15, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons became the second player in two nights to tie an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers and scored a career-high 54 points to help Furman beat Division II North Greenville 107-67 on Thursday night.

Lyons’ 3-pointer with 3:09 left matched the nearly 22-year-old record set by Keith Veney of Marshall on Dec. 14, 1996. Josh Williams also hit 15 3-pointers in Robert Morris’ 104-57 win over Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

Lyons tied the record on his 29th attempt and missed his final five 3-point shots to set the record for 3-point attempts (34), passing Bruce Seals of Manhattan (27; Jan. 31, 2000).

Lyons’ 54 points was eighth most in program history and the most since Darrell Floyd scored 62 against The Citadel on Jan. 14, 1956.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Furman (4-0) led 55-38 at halftime and extended to its largest lead at 97-55 with 4:44 left.

Roderick Howell had 17 points for North Greenville.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized