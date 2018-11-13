Listen Live Sports

Lyons leads Furman to 88-86 OT win over Gardner-Webb

November 13, 2018 11:13 pm
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons made six of his eight points in overtime as Furman remained unbeaten, taking an 88-86 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Gardner-Webb’s David Efianayi scored seven points in the final 1:36 of regulation to tie at 78-78 and force the extra period. He nailed a trey with 68 seconds left to close to 78-76, then made two free throws.

Efianayi opened the extra period with a layup and Nate Johnson drilled a 3 for an 83-80 lead. Lyons answered with a trey of his own and followed with a layup. Efianayi, who finished with 16 points, nailed a 3-pointer to close to 87-86 with 16 seconds left. Lyons split a pair of free throws for the final score. Gardner-Webb’s Eric Jamison missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the final seconds.

Clay Mounce had a career-high 26 points and Matt Rafferty followed with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Furman (3-0).

Jose Perez had 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-3).

