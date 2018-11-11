Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Knicks, Box

November 11, 2018 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (115)

Iwundu 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 2-10 2-2 7, Vucevic 10-17 0-0 21, Fournier 5-13 0-0 12, Augustin 3-7 0-0 9, Frazier Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 5-11 4-5 15, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Grant 3-6 0-0 9, Ross 8-12 1-1 22. Totals 44-98 10-11 115.

NEW YORK (89)

Dotson 2-4 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Knox 4-11 7-10 17, Hezonja 3-9 4-6 12, Kanter 7-15 2-2 16, Burke 5-13 0-0 10, Mudiay 1-4 1-3 3, Trier 3-8 3-3 9, Baker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-88 22-30 89.

Orlando 30 35 22 28—115
New York 10 30 20 29— 89

3-Point Goals_Orlando 17-42 (Ross 5-8, Augustin 3-5, Grant 3-6, Fournier 2-6, Iwundu 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Vucevic 1-3, Martin 1-5, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Simmons 0-3), New York 5-28 (Hezonja 2-3, Knox 2-6, Dotson 1-2, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Trier 0-2, Mudiay 0-2, Burke 0-3, Hardaway Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 50 (Vucevic 14), New York 56 (Kanter 15). Assists_Orlando 31 (Grant 8), New York 13 (Burke 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, New York 21. Technicals_Iwundu, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Simmons. A_19,812 (19,812).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address