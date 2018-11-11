Magic-Knicks, Box

ORLANDO (115)

Iwundu 3-8 0-0 7, Martin 2-10 2-2 7, Vucevic 10-17 0-0 21, Fournier 5-13 0-0 12, Augustin 3-7 0-0 9, Frazier Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 5-11 4-5 15, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 3-3 9, Grant 3-6 0-0 9, Ross 8-12 1-1 22. Totals 44-98 10-11 115.

NEW YORK (89)

Dotson 2-4 0-0 5, Vonleh 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 0-3 0-0 0, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-4 7, Knox 4-11 7-10 17, Hezonja 3-9 4-6 12, Kanter 7-15 2-2 16, Burke 5-13 0-0 10, Mudiay 1-4 1-3 3, Trier 3-8 3-3 9, Baker 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 31-88 22-30 89.

Orlando 30 35 22 28—115 New York 10 30 20 29— 89

3-Point Goals_Orlando 17-42 (Ross 5-8, Augustin 3-5, Grant 3-6, Fournier 2-6, Iwundu 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Vucevic 1-3, Martin 1-5, Frazier Jr. 0-1, Simmons 0-3), New York 5-28 (Hezonja 2-3, Knox 2-6, Dotson 1-2, Vonleh 0-1, Kanter 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Trier 0-2, Mudiay 0-2, Burke 0-3, Hardaway Jr. 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 50 (Vucevic 14), New York 56 (Kanter 15). Assists_Orlando 31 (Grant 8), New York 13 (Burke 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, New York 21. Technicals_Iwundu, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Simmons. A_19,812 (19,812).

