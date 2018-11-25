Magic-Lakers, Box

ORLANDO (108)

Iwundu 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 8-14 0-0 17, Vucevic 10-20 8-8 31, Augustin 5-9 1-1 12, Fournier 2-10 2-3 6, Isaac 3-7 0-0 6, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Grant 2-3 0-0 5, Simmons 4-11 2-2 10, Ross 6-12 0-0 16. Totals 42-93 13-14 108.

L.A. LAKERS (104)

James 8-14 6-11 24, Kuzma 7-15 5-7 21, McGee 5-9 2-2 12, Ball 4-9 0-0 9, Ingram 7-14 3-5 17, Mykhailiuk 0-2 1-2 1, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell-Pope 1-7 2-2 5, Stephenson 4-8 1-2 13, Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 20-31 104.

Orlando 19 32 35 22—108 L.A. Lakers 29 23 19 33—104

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-31 (Ross 4-7, Vucevic 3-8, Bamba 1-1, Grant 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Isaac 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Fournier 0-2), L.A. Lakers 10-26 (Stephenson 4-6, Kuzma 2-4, James 2-7, Ball 1-2, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, McGee 0-1, Ingram 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Vucevic 15), L.A. Lakers 42 (Ball 10). Assists_Orlando 31 (Augustin 9), L.A. Lakers 22 (James 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Luke Walton. A_18,997 (18,997).

