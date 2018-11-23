Magic-Nuggets, Box

Iwundu 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 5-11 3-4 14, Vucevic 7-14 2-2 16, Augustin 1-5 1-2 4, Fournier 2-10 1-1 5, Isaac 2-10 5-6 9, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-7 0-0 7, Briscoe 3-4 0-0 6, Simmons 1-2 3-4 5, Ross 7-8 0-0 18, Grant 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-79 15-19 87.
Hernangomez 3-4 2-2 10, Millsap 5-8 4-4 14, Jokic 2-7 2-2 6, Murray 7-18 1-3 16, Harris 4-13 0-0 9, Craig 0-4 0-0 0, Lydon 1-2 0-0 2, Lyles 9-15 3-3 22, Plumlee 6-8 3-3 15, Welsh 2-2 0-0 5, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Akoon-Purcell 0-2 0-0 0, Beasley 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-93 15-17 112.
|Orlando
|19
|22
|27
|19—
|87
|Denver
|21
|33
|26
|32—112
3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-32 (Ross 4-5, Bamba 1-2, Iwundu 1-3, Augustin 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Martin 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-4, Fournier 0-5), Denver 9-28 (Morris 2-2, Hernangomez 2-3, Welsh 1-1, Beasley 1-2, Harris 1-5, Lyles 1-5, Murray 1-5, Akoon-Purcell 0-1, Craig 0-1, Jokic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 37 (Gordon 9), Denver 51 (Plumlee 11). Assists_Orlando 24 (Fournier, Gordon, Grant 5), Denver 33 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Orlando 19, Denver 20. A_19,520 (19,520).
