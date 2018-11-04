Magic-Spurs, Box

ORLANDO (117)

Iwundu 0-4 2-2 2, Gordon 11-20 0-0 26, Vucevic 6-11 1-3 13, Augustin 6-10 5-6 18, Fournier 7-15 0-0 16, Martin 1-2 3-3 5, Bamba 6-11 0-0 12, Ross 6-12 2-2 17, Grant 3-4 0-2 8, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-91 13-18 117.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Bertans 3-10 0-0 8, Aldridge 6-14 2-2 14, Forbes 5-13 1-1 13, DeRozan 9-16 6-6 25, Pondexter 1-2 3-3 5, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-0 2-2 2, Gasol 4-7 3-6 12, Mills 6-14 0-0 16, Belinelli 4-9 5-5 15. Totals 38-88 22-25 110.

Orlando 36 27 28 26—117 San Antonio 26 28 20 36—110

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-32 (Gordon 4-10, Ross 3-6, Grant 2-2, Fournier 2-8, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1), San Antonio 12-35 (Mills 4-9, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 2-5, Bertans 2-7, Gasol 1-2, DeRozan 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Pondexter 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 43 (Bamba 11), San Antonio 43 (Gasol 8). Assists_Orlando 29 (Augustin, Fournier 7), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan, Gasol 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, San Antonio 21. A_18,354 (18,581).

