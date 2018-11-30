Magic-Suns, Box

Simmons 2-7 0-0 4, Gordon 8-12 1-1 18, Vucevic 11-20 1-2 25, Augustin 6-9 3-3 16, Fournier 2-8 2-3 7, Isaac 1-4 0-0 2, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 7-15 5-7 21, Grant 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 39-82 13-18 99.
Jackson 5-21 0-1 10, Ariza 4-6 1-1 10, Ayton 9-16 1-2 19, Okobo 4-11 0-0 9, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Holmes 2-2 3-4 7, Melton 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 5-13 5-6 18, Daniels 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-84 10-14 85.
|Orlando
|21
|30
|24
|24—99
|Phoenix
|25
|23
|23
|14—85
3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-27 (Vucevic 2-5, Ross 2-6, Grant 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Fournier 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Isaac 0-1, Simmons 0-2), Phoenix 7-28 (Crawford 3-6, Daniels 2-5, Ariza 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Anderson 0-3, Bridges 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 44 (Vucevic 15), Phoenix 40 (Jackson, Holmes 9). Assists_Orlando 23 (Augustin 6), Phoenix 22 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Phoenix 15. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Jackson. A_13,228 (18,422).
