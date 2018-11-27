Magic-Warriors, Box

ORLANDO (110)

Simmons 2-6 0-2 6, Gordon 0-6 0-0 0, Vucevic 12-21 5-6 30, Augustin 3-10 2-2 9, Fournier 4-14 0-0 9, Iwundu 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac 5-9 2-3 15, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 4-6 1-1 11, Ross 9-15 6-7 28, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 16-21 110.

GOLDEN STATE (116)

Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Durant 16-33 13-13 49, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Cook 3-10 0-0 8, Thompson 11-23 1-2 29, Jerebko 1-3 2-2 4, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Looney 2-2 2-2 6, Livingston 0-2 3-4 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-84 21-23 116.

Orlando 25 39 19 27—110 Golden State 26 21 32 37—116

3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-30 (Ross 4-6, Isaac 3-3, Bamba 2-2, Simmons 2-3, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Gordon 0-2, Grant 0-2), Golden State 13-35 (Thompson 6-12, Durant 4-10, Cook 2-6, Lee 1-4, Livingston 0-1, Jerebko 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 34 (Vucevic 12), Golden State 46 (Durant, Cook, Looney 6). Assists_Orlando 28 (Augustin 9), Golden State 21 (Durant 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Golden State 19. A_19,596 (19,596).

