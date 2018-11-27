Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Warriors, Box

November 27, 2018 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (110)

Simmons 2-6 0-2 6, Gordon 0-6 0-0 0, Vucevic 12-21 5-6 30, Augustin 3-10 2-2 9, Fournier 4-14 0-0 9, Iwundu 1-1 0-0 2, Isaac 5-9 2-3 15, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 4-6 1-1 11, Ross 9-15 6-7 28, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-90 16-21 110.

GOLDEN STATE (116)

Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Durant 16-33 13-13 49, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Cook 3-10 0-0 8, Thompson 11-23 1-2 29, Jerebko 1-3 2-2 4, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Looney 2-2 2-2 6, Livingston 0-2 3-4 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-84 21-23 116.

Orlando 25 39 19 27—110
Golden State 26 21 32 37—116

3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-30 (Ross 4-6, Isaac 3-3, Bamba 2-2, Simmons 2-3, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Fournier 1-5, Gordon 0-2, Grant 0-2), Golden State 13-35 (Thompson 6-12, Durant 4-10, Cook 2-6, Lee 1-4, Livingston 0-1, Jerebko 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 34 (Vucevic 12), Golden State 46 (Durant, Cook, Looney 6). Assists_Orlando 28 (Augustin 9), Golden State 21 (Durant 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Golden State 19. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House