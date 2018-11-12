Magic-Wizards, Box

ORLANDO (109)

Iwundu 3-4 0-1 8, Gordon 8-13 2-2 18, Vucevic 8-17 0-0 17, Augustin 6-10 0-1 15, Fournier 7-14 3-4 20, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 2-10 0-0 5, Ross 7-14 3-3 21, Grant 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 43-89 8-11 109.

WASHINGTON (117)

Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Morris 5-9 5-6 16, Howard 6-9 5-7 17, Wall 9-15 5-8 25, Beal 8-20 3-4 21, Oubre Jr. 0-5 1-2 1, Green 6-7 2-2 18, Mahinmi 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 2-5 1-2 6, Satoransky 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 40-79 24-33 117.

Orlando 30 25 28 26—109 Washington 30 25 28 34—117

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-30 (Ross 4-5, Augustin 3-5, Fournier 3-7, Iwundu 2-2, Grant 1-1, Simmons 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-4), Washington 13-33 (Green 4-5, Wall 2-3, Porter Jr. 2-4, Beal 2-10, Rivers 1-2, Morris 1-3, Satoransky 1-3, Oubre Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 34 (Vucevic 11), Washington 41 (Morris, Beal, Howard 8). Assists_Orlando 28 (Fournier 5), Washington 24 (Wall 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 28, Washington 17. A_15,346 (20,356).

