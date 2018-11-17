Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maine beats Elon 27-26 for outright win of CAA title

November 17, 2018 3:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Earnest Edwards returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, Drew Belcher scored on a 1-yard run and Maine cashed in on a turnover to win the Colonial Athletic Association championship outright by beating Elon 27-26 on Saturday.

It’s Maine’s first outright conference championship since 2013 and 13th overall conference title dating back to 1949.

Elon had a chance to win after forcing a punt with 3:05 left to play, but, after getting intercepted then recovering a fumble on the same play, was stopped on downs at the Maine 42.

Jamehl Wiley’s fumble recovery set up Belcher’s score before Edwards returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 second-quarter lead. Kenny Doak added a 44-yard field goal, then Edwards returned another kickoff 93 yards for a score and a 24-13 Black Bears lead.

Advertisement

Connor Christiansen grabbed two interceptions and Greg Liggs Jr. snagged another which led to Elon scores. The Phoenix closed to 27-20 on Daniel Thompson’s 23-yard TD pass to Cole Taylor. Skyler Davis kicked a career-high four field goals, including two in the fourth quarter to make it a one-point game.

Freshman Ramon Jefferson gained 130 yards on 25 carries for Maine (8-3, 7-1), which had 234 total yards to Elon’s 432.

Thompson was 18 of 43 for 250 yards passing and Brelynd Cyphers scored on a 2-yard run for the Phoenix (6-4, 4-3).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized