The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Maine clinches share of CAA title, beats Richmond 28-9

November 10, 2018 10:21 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw four touchdown passes and Maine clinched at least a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title with a 28-9 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

The 16th-ranked Black Bears (7-3, 6-1) in the FCS Top 25 poll have won three straight and travel next Saturday to seventh-ranked Elon, which was routed by Towson 41-10.

Maine has a one-game lead atop the conference over James Madison, Stony Brook, Delaware, and Towson.

Ferguson threw a pair of short-yardage touchdowns passes to cap long scoring drives in the first quarter, and his 29-yard scoring throw to Earnest Edwards gave the Black Bears a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Ferguson added a 15-yarder to Micah Wright in the third and finished 20-of-32 passing for 229 yards.

Reid Chenault was 19 of 34 for 224 yards passing without an interception for Richmond (3-7, 1-6), which was just 2 of 13 on third-down conversions. Chenault ran for a seven-yard touchdown with two minutes left.

