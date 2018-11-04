Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-New York
|22
|7
|5
|71
|62
|33
|x-Atlanta
|21
|7
|6
|69
|70
|44
|x-New York City FC
|16
|10
|8
|56
|59
|45
|x-D.C. United
|14
|11
|9
|51
|60
|50
|x-Columbus
|14
|11
|9
|51
|43
|45
|x-Philadelphia
|15
|14
|5
|50
|49
|50
|Montreal
|14
|16
|4
|46
|47
|53
|New England
|10
|13
|11
|41
|49
|55
|Toronto FC
|10
|18
|6
|36
|59
|64
|Chicago
|8
|18
|8
|32
|48
|61
|Orlando City
|8
|22
|4
|28
|43
|74
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|18
|8
|8
|62
|65
|40
|x-Seattle
|18
|11
|5
|59
|52
|37
|x-Los Angeles FC
|16
|9
|9
|57
|68
|52
|x-FC Dallas
|16
|9
|9
|57
|52
|44
|x-Portland
|15
|10
|9
|54
|54
|48
|x-Real Salt Lake
|14
|13
|7
|49
|55
|58
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|9
|48
|66
|64
|Vancouver
|13
|13
|8
|47
|54
|67
|Houston
|10
|16
|8
|38
|58
|58
|Minnesota United
|11
|20
|3
|36
|49
|71
|Colorado
|8
|19
|7
|31
|36
|63
|San Jose
|4
|21
|9
|21
|49
|71
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-clinched playoff berth
___
New York City FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Portland 2, FC Dallas 1
Columbus 5, D.C. United 4
Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 2
New York at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
