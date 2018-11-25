Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA x-New York 22 7 5 71 62 33 x-Atlanta 21 7 6 69 70 44 x-New York City FC 16 10 8 56 59 45 x-D.C. United 14 11 9 51 60 50 x-Columbus 14 11 9 51 43 45 x-Philadelphia 15 14 5 50 49 50 Montreal 14 16 4 46 47 53 New England 10 13 11 41 49 55 Toronto FC 10 18 6 36 59 64 Chicago 8 18 8 32 48 61 Orlando City 8 22 4 28 43 74 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA x-Sporting Kansas City 18 8 8 62 65 40 x-Seattle 18 11 5 59 52 37 x-Los Angeles FC 16 9 9 57 68 52 x-FC Dallas 16 9 9 57 52 44 x-Portland 15 10 9 54 54 48 x-Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58 LA Galaxy 13 12 9 48 66 64 Vancouver 13 13 8 47 54 67 Houston 10 16 8 38 58 58 Minnesota United 11 20 3 36 49 71 Colorado 8 19 7 31 36 63 San Jose 4 21 9 21 49 71

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff berth

Sunday, November 25

New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 29

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

