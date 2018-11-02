Listen Live Sports

Man City's De Bruyne facing 6 weeks out with new knee injury

November 2, 2018
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne if facing another six weeks out with a fresh injury.

De Bruyne, who has only just returned from two months out with ligament damage in his right knee, now has the same problem in his left knee. The ligament was damaged in City’s 2-0 victory over Fulham in the League Cup on Thursday.

City says De Bruyne underwent medical scans on Friday and it was determined the Belgium international doesn’t require surgery but he is expected to be out for five-to-six weeks.

