Man reaching for free shirt critical after fall over railing

November 11, 2018 11:22 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fan reaching for a free T-shirt is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after losing his balance and falling through the awning that covers the tunnel to the Tennessee Titans’ locker room.

Metro Nashville Police say Thomas Carrico Jr., 37, of Goodlettesville received medical attention at Nissan Stadium on Sunday before being taken to the hospital.

The Tennessean reported a witness saw a T-shirt land on the awning over the tunnel during the third quarter of the Titans’ 34-10 win over New England when cheerleaders were tossing out shirts during a timeout.

The Titans confirmed the fall in a statement.

“An adult fan fell from the lower bowl seating area to the ground,” according to the statement. “The fan received attention from emergency personnel on the scene and was transported to a local hospital.”

