Man wins lottery prize by picking Red Sox jersey numbers

November 8, 2018 2:40 pm
 
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts great-grandfather has won a $100,000 lottery prize by picking the jersey numbers of five members of the World Series-winning Boston Red Sox.

The lottery said in a statement that 84-year-old Jim Aylward Jr., of Templeton, won the prize in Monday’s Mass Cash drawing using the numbers 11-16-19-22-25. He claimed his prize Wednesday.

Those are the jersey numbers of Red Sox players Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rick Porcello, and World Series MVP Steve Pearce.

The numbers represent “two young stars, a dazzling outfielder, a starting pitcher and the series MVP,” the lottery said in a release.

Aylward has five children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

