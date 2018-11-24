Listen Live Sports

Mangakahia hits winner in OT for No. 14 Syracuse women

November 24, 2018 4:06 pm
 
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and sank a buzzer-beater in overtime to give 14th-ranked Syracuse an 83-81 victory over No. 16 DePaul on Saturday at the Cancun Challenge.

Mangakahia dribbled down the clock, rolled off a high screen to the baseline and sank a reverse layup just before the buzzer.

Syracuse went on a 7-0 run to take a 70-68 lead with 17 seconds to go in regulation, but Chante Stonewall’s offensive rebound and putback as time expired sent the game into overtime.

Miranda Drummond added 21 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (6-1), and Gabrielle Cooper scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Orange opened up an 18-6 first-quarter lead and it was 35-29 at the break.

Stonewall had 25 points and 10 rebounds for DePaul (3-2). Kelly Campbell added 14 points and eight rebounds with eight assists.

Stonewall made a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to pull DePaul to 58-54. The Blue Demons took their first lead of the game, 61-58, with 5:24 left after a 7-0 run.

